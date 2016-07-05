TRN’s Summer Photo Contest

Join The Radio Network in our annual Summer Photo Contest! We are looking for the best pictures from Southwest Wyoming. The top three photos, as selected by a panel of judges, will be awarded a variety of great prizes from our sponsors! Submit photos now through August 22nd. Scroll down to read the complete rules and regulations and to enter!

Thanks to these great sponsors:

24 Hour C-Store All State-Casey Kuckert Anytime Fitness BRC Hearing Solutions Birch Family Dental Brower Brother’s Nissan Castle Rock Hospital Desert View Eyecare Green River Imports Plus Green River Tire McDonald’s Sweetwater Trophies and Gifts The Oil Can The Red Feather Bar Western Wyoming Beverages

Rules and Regulations:

*Must be a Sweetwater County, Sublette County, or Bridger Valley resident.

*Must capture your photo in Wyoming only (within the last year).

*Must be 16 years of age or older.

*ONLY ONE photo is allowed to be submitted per person.

*The Radio Network has the right to eliminate any picture we feel is inappropriate.

