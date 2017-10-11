Men’s Division Big Bull Contest 2017 October 11, 2017October 24, 2017 by Adrienne Hintz Sebastian Jackson – 156.25 Points Thomas Clark – 157.75 Points Mac Lucero – 178.25 Points (7 point Bull!) Andrew Sell – 176.75 Points Joe Anderson – 176.50 Points Joe Anderson – 176.50 Points Keith Mullins – 173.25 Points19 3/4 inch 4th Tine (Tie Breaker) Keith Niland – 159.25 Points David Vernon – 158.25 Points Andrew McGahuey – 158.00 Points DeWayne Erickson – 148.00 Points Doug Beck – 151.00 Points Coulter Luce – 173.25 Points Jeff Pitcher – 136.50 Points Jordan Cosby – 164.50 Points Troy Pistono – 147.75 Points Chet Malloy – 166.50 Points Nick Padilla – 149.25 Points Mike Mullins – 183.75 Points Keith Mullins – 173.25 Points Ken Yager – 171.00 Points Jake Beck – 161.75 Points (Bow hunt) Arner Smart – 155.75 Points Cameron Elkin – 152.00 Points David Mondragon (left) – 116.00 Points Thomas Mondragon (right) – 147.00 Points Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)