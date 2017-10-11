Men’s Division Big Bull Contest 2017

Sebastian Jackson – 156.25 Points

 

Thomas Clark – 157.75 Points

 

Mac Lucero – 178.25 Points (7 point Bull!)

 

Andrew Sell – 176.75 Points

 

Joe Anderson – 176.50 Points

 

Keith Mullins – 173.25 Points
19 3/4 inch 4th Tine (Tie Breaker)

 

Keith Niland – 159.25 Points

 

David Vernon – 158.25 Points

 

Andrew McGahuey – 158.00 Points

 

DeWayne Erickson – 148.00 Points

 

Doug Beck – 151.00 Points

 

Coulter Luce – 173.25 Points

 

Jeff Pitcher – 136.50 Points

 

Jordan Cosby – 164.50 Points

 

Troy Pistono – 147.75 Points

 

Chet Malloy – 166.50 Points

 

Nick Padilla – 149.25 Points

 

Mike Mullins – 183.75 Points

 

Keith Mullins – 173.25 Points

 

Ken Yager – 171.00 Points

 

Jake Beck – 161.75 Points (Bow hunt)

 

Arner Smart – 155.75 Points

 

Cameron Elkin – 152.00 Points

 

David Mondragon (left) – 116.00 Points Thomas Mondragon (right) – 147.00 Points

 

