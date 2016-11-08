Maddux’s Coloring Contest
The Radio Network’s first coloring contest is underway! Print one of the pages below or pick one up at The Radio Network studios (40 Shoshone Ave, next to the State Bank in Green River). Please NOTE: there are TWO pages to print. Staple them together with the name/letter to Santa page BEHIND the coloring page.
Be sure to write your letter to Santa as well. We will make sure your letters get to the North Pole and some letters will be read over the air! Please return your coloring page to our studios by December 21st or postmark them to PO Box 970 by December 14th.
Santa Coloring Page
Reindeer Coloring Page
Overall Grand Prize
ANNALENE FRANCE
$100.00
Giant Stocking filled with toys
$25 McDonald’s Gift Certificate
Letter to Santa Read over the air.
0-4 Age Division
1st Place – JERZEE PYER – 7″ Tablet
2nd Place – PEYTON BRADY – McDonald’s Certificate
3rd Place – MIAH GARCIA – Letter to Santa Read Over the Air
5-8 Age Division
1st – ABBI SCOTT – 7″ Tablet
2nd Place – BROOKLYN CHVALA – McDonald’s Certificate
3rd Place – BIANCA MAEZ – Letter to Santa Read Over the Air
9-12 Age Division
1st – TAYLOR WINNER – 7″ Tablet
2nd – OWEN MCKNIGHT – McDonald’s Certificate
3rd Place – JACEY LEON – Letter to Santa Read Over the Air
THANK YOU to our sponsors: McDonald’s and Escape Day Spa and Boutique