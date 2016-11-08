Maddux’s Coloring Contest

The Radio Network’s first coloring contest is underway! Print one of the pages below or pick one up at The Radio Network studios (40 Shoshone Ave, next to the State Bank in Green River). Please NOTE: there are TWO pages to print. Staple them together with the name/letter to Santa page BEHIND the coloring page.

Be sure to write your letter to Santa as well. We will make sure your letters get to the North Pole and some letters will be read over the air! Please return your coloring page to our studios by December 21st or postmark them to PO Box 970 by December 14th.

Overall Grand Prize

ANNALENE FRANCE

$100.00

Giant Stocking filled with toys

$25 McDonald’s Gift Certificate

Letter to Santa Read over the air.

0-4 Age Division

1st Place – JERZEE PYER – 7″ Tablet

2nd Place – PEYTON BRADY – McDonald’s Certificate

3rd Place – MIAH GARCIA – Letter to Santa Read Over the Air

5-8 Age Division

1st – ABBI SCOTT – 7″ Tablet

2nd Place – BROOKLYN CHVALA – McDonald’s Certificate

3rd Place – BIANCA MAEZ – Letter to Santa Read Over the Air

9-12 Age Division

1st – TAYLOR WINNER – 7″ Tablet

2nd – OWEN MCKNIGHT – McDonald’s Certificate

3rd Place – JACEY LEON – Letter to Santa Read Over the Air

THANK YOU to our sponsors: McDonald’s and Escape Day Spa and Boutique