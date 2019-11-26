Reverse Advent Calendar (Click here for the list of food items)

Loaves ‘n Fishes Scavenger Hunt

The Radio Network has teamed up with the Loaves ‘n Fishes soup kitchen to provide Christmas gifts this year to the people they feed. We have partnered with the employees at Ciner and Commerce Bank of Wyoming for this, our 3rd Rainbow Project of 2019. Our community soup kitchen feeds up to 60 people a day and operates on donations and all volunteer help. In short, they are amazing! So, we are asking you and your family to scavenge the stores to provide a Christmas gift of 24 food items. It sounds complicated, but it’s not. Here’s how it works. You’ll find a reverse advent calendar at the above link. It will be a list of one item a day until Christmas. Simply pick up those items and there’s the Christmas gift! Buy one at a time or all of them at once. Then drop off your package, box, or bag of goods at The Radio Network studios in Green River (40 Shoshone Ave) or Commerce Bank in Rock Springs by December 23rd. OR…simply drop off a check for $50 and we’ll do the shopping for you. The best part? If you take your monetary donation to Commerce Bank, they’ll match all donations up to $500. A HUGE thank you to Commerce Bank for raising the bar. So….do it yourself, or we’ll shop for you! Either way, it’s a way you can show the Christmas spirit to someone else this year. THANK YOU Commerce Bank and Ciner, without whom, our Rainbow projects would not be possible. Happy hunting and have fun!