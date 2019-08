Starting Tuesday, Aug. 6th and running through Friday, Aug. 9th, join Al Harris on 104.9 KUGR for a 4-part series on a very difficult topic: suicide in Sweetwater County. Every morning on 104.9 starting at 10:10 a.m., Al will take a deep dive into a topic that affects the country, and all of us in Sweetwater County. You can listen to a brief explainer from Al right here.