The month of February was a difficult one for not only the staff of our beloved Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, but for our community members as well. Drastic changes were made suddenly and it was declared our hospital was in a “financial crisis.” Is this the case? Was a change in upper hospital management absolutely necessary? The latter question is not one we have the answers to, but we do have cold hard facts on the financial situation at MHSWC. From there you can draw your own conclusions. For the full script of this morning’s airing of “Is the Hospital Sick-A Dark Day in February,” please click on the link below.

Sick hospital

