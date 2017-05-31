Flaming Gorge Days 2017 Battle of the Bands Rules

Battle of the Bands will take place on Thursday, June 22, 2017 starting at 6:00 p.m. at Expedition Island. ALL GENRES OF BANDS MAY ENTER.
The winners wil be chosen through online voting at The Radio Network’s Facebook page AND audience voting during the actual Battle of the Bands. Each audience member will receive ONE VOTING TICKET, which can then be used to vote for ONE band/artist. The band/artist with the most combined votes, both on FB and through audience participation, will be declared the winner(s).
The Radio Network reserves the right to change the rules and procedures at any time.
The Radio Network will NOT reimburse any individual, artist or band for travel and/or food expenses. Competing bands will NOT receive any monetary compensation for their participation in the 2017 Battle of the Bands contest.
TO ENTER: Fill out the entry form located at The Radio Network at 40 Shoshone Ave, Green River, 82935, Or at TheRadioNetwork.net
Artist/Bands must provide online links to sites where The Radio Network can hear at least 3 songs from the artist/band.
The Radio Network will announce the 10 finalists on Friday, June 9th on air on KUGR, KFRZ, KYCS and KZWB as well as The Radio Network’s Facebook page.
The 10 finalists will compete on Thursday, June 22nd at Expedition Island in Green River, Wyoming. The event will start at 6:00 p.m. and is FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Each finalist will play for 20 minutes. THIS IS A FAMILY EVENT SO ALL SONGS PERFORMED MUST HAVE “CLEAN” LYRICS. The band line-up/performance times will be chosen at random by The Radio Network at the event and will require all bands to be present at 5:30 p.m. to allow 30 minute set up time for event to start promptly at 6 p.m.
All bands are responsible for providing their own instruments.
In the event that a winner/finalist is unable to play Thursday June 22nd, the second runner-up will be chosen to play in their place.