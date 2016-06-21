Congratulations Sing-Off Winners!!

We loved partnering with SweetwaterNOW to bring you the first ever Sweetwater Sing-Off and we really loved seeing your videos! There are some talented singers in our area. The last votes have been cast and now it’s time for us to announce the winners.

Before we do so, we’d like to acknowledge and give a huge THANK YOU to the local sponsors that helped make this fun event possible.

Event Sponsors:

Birch Family Dental, Dick Boettcher – State Farm, Memorial Hospital, Rocky Mountain Bank, Simplot, TacoTime, Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac, Wyoming Wireless





Sing-Off Winners

Congratulations Jared Fillingim on coming in 3rd place with your performance of “Fly Me to the Moon”. You will take home $100 in cash!

.

Congratulations Aubrey Jorgensen on coming in 2nd place with your performance of “My Immortal”. You will take home $150 in cash!

.

Congratulations Mike Bond on coming in 1st place with your performance of “One Hell of an Amen”. You will take home $250 in cash and a karaoke machine!

.

Claim Your Prizes and Perform Your Songs

Mike, Aubrey and Jared, please come and collect your prizes on Saturday, June 25 at 2 pm at Max-Say-Shun’s booth at Evers Park in Green River during Flaming Gorge Days. Each of you will also be able to perform your song after receiving your prizes.

We also invite Kenzee Mullins, Heather Larimore, Rachel Morgan, Luz Ann Rossy, Ashley Jessen, and Stephanie Stroud, all who placed in the top 10, to come out and perform their songs on Saturday at Max-Say-Shun’s booth at Evers Park after 2:30 pm.

Alyssa Klingensmith actually gained enough votes to take third place, but since she did not meet the 16 or older age requirement to enter the contest, she cannot claim the third place prize. However, because we were really impressed with her performance, and so was Sweetwater County based off of the number of votes she earned, Sweetwater Sing-Off sponsor Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac would like to offer her $100 cash!

Alyssa, we look forward to where your talent takes you and also invite you to come and perform your song on Saturday.

We want to thank all the performers for participating in the Sweetwater Sing-Off and showing off your talents!

.