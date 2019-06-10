2019 Flaming Gorge Days Human Foosball Tournament

It’s that time of year again! Flaming Gorge Days is back, and with it our 3rd Annual Human Foosball Tournament! This year’s tournament is proudly brought to you by Western Wyoming Beverages, and Naturdays by Natural Light. The event will be held at Expedition Island during Southwest Wyoming’s Weekend of Fun, Flaming Gorge Days, Saturday, June 29th.

This year’s tournament will have 8 teams competing, and spots are filling fast, so sign up today! Simply call us at 875-6666 or send an email to stevescore@hotmail.com. Again, spots are filling fast, so call or email today!