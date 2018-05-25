2018 WAB Scholarship Opportunity

The Wyoming Association of Broadcasters is offering $1,000 scholarships to students interested in the field of broadcasting or communications! Students interested in this opportunity must be registered full-time at a Wyoming community college or the University of Wyoming, with a GPA of at least 2.5. We are looking for students that exemplify excellence in studies or activities. Stop by our office at 40 Shoshone in Green River or visit Wyomingbroadcasting.org to get your application. The deadline to apply is June 1st!