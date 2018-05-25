Sign-ups now available for the 2018 Human Foosball Tournament!

Thanks to our awesome community, the first ever Human Foosball tournament at last summer’s Flaming Gorge Days was a huge success, and we are excited to announce that the tournament is back for another summer of fun!

Head on down to our office at 40 Shoshone in Green River to get your 6-man team registered today! The registration fee comes out to $60 per 6-member team. Business sponsorship opportunities are still available as well for $200 for a team and sponsorship! Give us a call to learn more today at 875-6666.