2016 Sweetwater Sing-Off – Online Karaoke Contest

The voting has begun for The Radio Network and SweetwaterNOW’s Sweetwater Sing-Off!

Each contestant now has until June 17 to acquire as many votes as possible. Remember, people can vote once a day for the video of their choice. So encourage your family and friends to vote each day and after June 17 the $250 and the karaoke machine will be yours.

Complete Sweetwater Sing-Off rules and regulations available below.

These are the great sponsors who have brought you the very first cross-platform community campaign!





We are giving you a little more time to see if you can WIN $250 and the karaoke machine! Voting started June 1 so submit your videos ASAP and let your friends and family know they need to get on and vote for your performance so you don’t fall behind in the voting.

This online contest will give participants the opportunity to upload video clips of their vocal talents where they will be voted on by their peers. There will be winners chosen for first, second and third place and they will take home cold, hard cash (cash sponsor is TacoTime) and other assorted prizes. On top of that, the top three contestants will get to perform at Flaming Gorge Days.

1st place: $250 and a karaoke machine

2nd place: $150

3rd place: $100



RULES & REGULATIONS:



Videos will be uploaded from April 15 to May 31. Participants will be able to upload a maximum of one video per week during the contest.

Anyone can participate, but the winners will be chosen from Sweetwater County residents only. Must be 16 or older to participate.

Participants are then encouraged to share their videos to gain exposure to their talents before the voting begins.

Voting will begin on June 1 and we encourage you to let your friends and family know that they can vote once per day.

Voting ends on June 17 and the winners will be announced shortly thereafter.

See the upload page for the full Terms & Conditions

