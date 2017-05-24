1st Annual Radio Network Blind Sing-Off Contest

Get your singing voices ready for the first ever Radio Network Blind Sing-Off contest, sponsored by Castle Rock Realty, Complete Chiropractics, Spa World, The Hitching Post and Whisler Chevrolet. Use your smartphone’s voice recorder to send your song to audio@theradionetwork.net by June 20th to enter. We’ll upload your entry to our Facebook page and the voting will begin!

The winners will get the chance to sing live at Flaming Gorge Days on June 24th! Check out all entries so far on our Facebook page and make sure to get your votes in!

For any questions call 875-6666.